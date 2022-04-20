China's 'String Of Pearls' Exhibits The Dragon's Great Game Of Loans And Debts-III

EFSAS Study

This event raised alarms in other countries where China is heavily investing, and it was seen by Western powers as a violation of Sri Lanka's sovereignty and the concern that China would use Hambantota as a military facility, was raised by the US, Japan and India. However, Sri Lanka has strictly denied this claim, stating that a clause in the agreement with China prevents the latter from using Hambantota for any military activities, while Sri Lanka itself relocated its naval base from Galle to Hambantota in 2018.

The statements from both Beijing and Colombo have done little to appease the scepticism of foreign nations concerning China's growing developments abroad, which was only reinforced following the asset seizure that was seen in Sri Lanka. However, a study conducted by the New York based consulting firm, Rhodium Group, found that Sri Lanka was the only example of asset seizure following Chinese investments. The study confirmed that China is more inclined to either defer payments or completely forgive debts for Belt and Road infrastructure projects. This is part of Beijing's "win-win" policy, which claims that it will satisfy the interests of all countries involved diplomatically and economically. President Xi has continuously sought to assuage the "debt-trap" diplomacy claims and has promised to promote high financial standards in deal making. However, the lack of transparency surrounding Beijing's deals made in the context of the BRI continue to attract mistrust and doubt from Western nations.

Whether China forgives debts or seizes assets, one thing remains clear: China is gaining almost unrivalled influence in the IOR. If China continues to seize assets, it would lose the appeal of its established foreign development program, which is attractive to developing countries, notably because – as mentioned above – China provides an alternative to the Western world and the Bretton Woods Institutions. While Europe and the US struggle with internal politics, China is at the ready end to seize new investment possibilities, especially since the funds China is willing and able to provide, by far surpass those of Western powers.

As will be explained in the case studies below, Beijing's strategy in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Maldives follows a similar pattern – China will lend money to develop much needed infrastructure, which the debtor nation is eager to accept, yet China will provide a Chinese state-owned contractor, a Chinese workforce, and a Chinese majority shareholder. The debtor nation is not likely to see a share of the profit for a prolonged time; first, millions (if not billions) of US dollars will have to be repaid and so far, most of these projects are either still in the works or, if completed, are not providing the financial turnout that was promised.

Pakistan

Gwadar Port in Pakistan is a key element of the $64 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is located in the southern province of Balochistan, where a separatist movement has previously targeted Chinese projects, interests and Chinese nationals. The separatist movement rejects Beijing's presence in the province and has protested Chinese exploitation of Balochistan's resources. Furthermore, the movement has accused the Pakistani government of carrying out a genocide against the Baloch minority, and has conducted attacks against Pakistani authorities in retaliation. In addition, the CPEC is burdened with legal issues surrounding the building of this corridor with regard to the disputed territories of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan Administered Jammu & Kashmir. In the disputed territory of Gilgit Baltistan (part of Jammu & Kashmir), the local residents are concerned about the land grabbing, demographic shift and environmental pollution, which the CPEC inflicts to the region. Although the Pakistani government claims that the multibillion megaproject will bring economic prosperity to the area, the indigenous people remain sceptic since they further perceive the endeavour as a threat to their unique culture, as the majority of them are Shia Muslims, unlike the majority of Pakistanis, who are Sunni Muslims.

Gwadar Port is the third commercial port of Pakistan after Karachi and Qasim, while the latter two ports handle 95% of Pakistan's sea-born trade, their capacities are fully exploited, and Gwadar is next in line to sustain and handle sea-trade. However, it first has to develop its infrastructure and facilities. For this, Pakistan's long-standing ally, China, has supplied the funds and contractors. The state-run China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) is in charge of the development work and handling operations. In order to recuperate part of China's multi-billion loans to Pakistan, COPHC has obtained a 40-year Build-Operate-Transfer agreement. This means that COPHC will benefit from 91% of revenue collection from terminal and marine operations, on top of an 85% share from gross revenue of free zone operations. The remainder will go to Gwadar Port Authority.

Moreover, China has announced plans to build a second overseas naval base in Pakistan, close to Gwadar Port. Considering that the Gwadar Port is located in the Arabian Sea, close to the Strait of Hormuz, and the naval base in Djibouti is located by the Strait of Bab-el-Manheb, this implies that China could have a permanent military presence in two of the choke points of the Indian Ocean. Djibouti's strategic location has been a focal point for counter-terrorism and counter-piracy operations. The threat from non-State actors in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden combined with the heavy commercial traffic that passes through these points requires the presence of military forces in order to ensure stability and security. Djibouti's geostrategic situation has given it great values in the eyes of some of the strongest militaries in the world. It comes as no surprise that Djibouti is not only home to a Chinese naval base, but also to a multitude of other military bases belonging to the US, France, the UK, Italy, Japan and Saudi Arabia. This aggregation of foreign military bases establishes a balance of power, which in turn prevents a monopoly in Djibouti and the Strait of Bab-el-Manheb by a single dominant power.

Myanmar

Similarly to Pakistan, the China-backed projects in Myanmar are also located in an unstable province: Rakhine State, home to the Rohingya minority, which has been victim of ethnic cleansing and displacement policies since 2015. However, the Rakhine State provides yet another strategic location for the development of the Maritime Road. As it is situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, it could provide a terminal for a SLOC. China's aim in developing maritime infrastructure in the deep-sea Kyauk Pyu Port is to turn it into a major hub and entry point for an oil and gas pipeline, which could provide an alternative route to the Malacca Strait for the provision of energy fuels and a land corridor could then link Kyauk Pyu Port to China's own Yunnan Province.

Kyauk Pyu Port is part of a plan to create a special economic zone that is estimated to cost approximately $ 10 billion. China's Citic Group is at the head of the project and has demanded a 70-85% stake in the port, which in itself would cost approximately $ 7.3 billion. The Myanmar authorities are unlikely to ask for more than a 30% stake, as it would risk opposition from the Chinese group. Furthermore, the infrastructure project falls in line with Myanmar's plan to revive the economy in the underdeveloped Rakhine State; China has offered to invest, something which Western institutions may not be ready to do considering the ongoing Rohingya crisis.