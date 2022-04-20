China''s Hubei reports no new Covid-19 cases

Wuhan: No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of Covid-19 were reported in central China''s Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

Currently, Hubei has a total of three asymptomatic cases and 121 close contacts under medical observation, Xinhua reported.

As of Saturday, Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 63,623 cases having been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

--IANS