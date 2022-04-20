Chill, fog disrupt normal life in UP: Toll touches 21

Lucknow: The winter chill continued in Uttar Pradesh where 21 people have so far died due to cold and a thick blanket of fog covered many parts of the state, affecting rail, road and air communication.



Seven people died due to cold in Uttar Pradesh during last 24 hours, taking the toll this winter to 21. Two deaths each were reported from Deoria, Gorkhpur and Barabanki and one from Unnao.

Fog has thrown entire transport system in the state out of gear while the minimum temperature has plummeted creating a history of sorts in the month of December.

Met department said mercury levels will drop and cold conditions will intensify this week. There will be no relief from dense fog either.

People traveling by road to other districts need to take precautions as there is high possibility of thick ground fog leading to poor visibility. Most of the schools have been closed down while others have changed their timings to cope up with the chilly weather. The Met office claimed that after couple of decades, such cold wave condition had been witnessed in the first two weeks of December.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reach Bahriach in UP to address a Parivartan rally even after boarding an Army chopper due to bad weather and low visibility.

A blanket of dense fog over entire UP continues to disrupt air and railway services. So far, four flights and 12 trains have already been cancelled while eight morning flights and 64 trains have been delayed. Major impact on flights has been felt due to thick fog in Lucknow and Varanasi and other parts of north India.

At least 21 flights arriving to Lucknow from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad were delayed while the schedule of 18 flights for departure were affected.

Several trains have been running behind schedule. While Kota-Patna express, Himgiri, Amritsar Mail and Upasana Express have been cancelled, Shaheed Express was running late by 34 hours, Avadh Assam Express by 17 hours, Himgiri Express was 15 hours late, NDLS- NJP weekly express by 13 hours and Anand Vihar Suvidha Special was 24 hours behind schedule.

According to reports, visibility was recorded below 25 metres during morning hours today in several parts of the state. Yesterday, fog density had declined during the day, leading to sunshine though for only around an hour in the afternoon. But cold winds kept the chill alive in the atmosphere.

Maximum temperature in most parts of the state could not rise above 20 and was four degrees below normal. minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

State Met director J P Gupta said a western disturbance is currently active over Himalayas and causing snowfall in some parts and it is likely to remain active this week too. During this period, there will be no significant change in temperatures in the state and the city.

Temperatures will drop as soon as western disturbance fizzles out. Northwesterly continental winds coming from the hill regions will intensify the cold conditions. Since moisture content is already high in the atmosphere, there will be no relief from the fog.

The Meteorological department has predicted, dense fog in the morning hours in most parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Maximum temperature may drop to 17-18 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature to 5-6 degrees Celsius by the weekend. —UNI