Children To Be Connected To AYUSH Kavach App In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to connect children to the 'AYUSH Kavach App', an initiative of the AYUSH Department under the government of India.

This will help people access prescriptions to strengthen their immune system through Ayurveda and to educate people about the effective home-remedies, especially for children who are likely to be impacted by a possible third wave of the pandemic. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already ordered to set up at least 100 paediatric beds in every district.

Ensuring top class treatment, the department of medical education has prepared 432 paediatric ICU (PICU) beds in medical colleges and medical institutes across the state.

PICU wards are being set up at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (with a capacity of 120 beds), while a 54-bed PICU ward is to be set up at the Gorakhpur Medical College with all the resources.

According to a government spokesman, the experience of the Yogi Adityanath government in tackling the Japanese Encephalitis will help control the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

"A total of 38 hospitals that were constructed to deal with Japanese Encephalitis are also included to combat the possible third wave, which the experts fear will affect children more," the spokesman said.

The expert committee has given details of human resources, equipment and medicines for 10-bed PICUs to which the UP government has given instructions to purchase as required.

In view of the third wave, work is going on a war-footing in Jhansi, Amethi, Mathura, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Azamgarh and other districts.

PICU beds will soon be ready in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Jalaun and Kaushambhi.

The state government has already formed a committee of expert doctors, headed by the Director of PGI, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary in the medical education department, Alok Kumar, said that detailed guidelines have been issued recently on the recommendations of the expert advisory committee and accordingly, complete preparations are being made. –IANS