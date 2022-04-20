Children Raised By Grandparents Are Well-Behaved

Washington: Millions of children are being raised solely by their grandparents, with numbers continuing to climb as the opioid crisis and other factors disrupt families. According to a new research, caregivers who step up to raise their grandchildren are overcoming unique challenges to manage just as well as biological and adoptive parent caregivers.

The research was presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2018 National Conference and Exhibition. The study abstract, "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are They Up to the Job?" is the first to examine a nationally representative sample of children and directly compare households where children are being raised by their grandparents with those being raised by their parents. "A large and increasing number of mothers and fathers aren't able to meet the responsibilities of parenthood, prompting their own parents to take on the primary caregiver role for their grandchildren," said senior author Andrew Adesman, MD, FAAP, Chief of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics for Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York. "Although these children are more likely to have endured one or more adverse childhood experiences and the grandparents themselves often face extra health and socioeconomic hurdles, our findings suggest they appear to be coping well," added Adesman. The researchers analyzed and compared 2016 National Survey of Children's Health data from 44,807 parent-led households and 1,250 grandparent households. They determined that caregivers raising their grandchildren were more likely to have a greater number of physical and mental health problems, have household incomes at or below the federal poverty line, have lower levels of education, and be single.



