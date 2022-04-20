Children In UP Village Discontinue School After Sonebhadra Carnage

Sonebhadra: Students in a village in Uttar Pradesh have stopped going to school after the Sonebhadra carnage in which 10 people were killed and at least 24 injured in a firing over a land dispute last month.

As there is not even a single upper primary schools in Umbha village, the residents were forced to send their children to Murtiya village from where one of the accused of massacre, Yagya Dutt, hails.

Three students of Umbha village -- Anurag, Lal Sahib and Savita -- alleged that the residents of the Murtiya village have been threatening them because of which they stopped going to school.

Their parents have demanded the authorities a separate upper primary school in the village.

Meanwhile, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Ghorawal, Uday Chandra Rai said: "The attendance has declined after the incidence. But after police vigilance and strict measures by the administration, it has increased to 50 per cent now. We are also making an effort to increase attendance in upper primary school."

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday had shunted out the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sonebhadra, besides ordering action against 13 other officials after they were indicted in an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said FIRs have been registered against 28 people in this matter. Twelve primary members of Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti, Umbha, who are alive, will also be booked for grabbing the gram sabha land. "The entire matter will be probed by an SIT (Special Investigation Team). The SIT will be headed by DIG SIT J. Ravindra Gaud and will have Additional SP Amrita Mishra along with three inspectors. DG SIT R.P. Singh will be monitoring the work of the SIT," the Chief Minister had said. He said: "Action has been initiated against eight gazetted officials, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Additional SP, three circle officers, ARO co-operative and ARO (Revenue Department). Seven non-gazetted officials, including three inspectors, one SI, two head constables, and one constable, will also be probed." IANS