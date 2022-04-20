Children In Ballia district Ostracise Dalit Classmate By Refusing To Share Mid-Day Meal

Lucknow: After roti-salt midday meal controversy in Mirzapur, now in Ballia children have refused to share midday meal with their dalit classmate.

Expressing their resentment on the presence of their dalit classmate sitting with them during midday meal, the students apparently also brought their own plates to the school.

One of the students of the school claimed that since anyone can eat from the plates available in the school, some upper caste children have started bringing their own utensils. Some reports said the students have also opted to sit in a separate group while having meals.

The incident was reported on Wednesday and authorities of the primary education department has ordered a probe into the matter. When questioned on the issue, principal of Rampur primary school in Ballia admitted that children of his school were bringing their own plates despite being asked not to do so several times. "All the students are asked to sit together and eat in the plates provided by the school. But some students from upper caste are adamant on bringing their own plates and prefer not to sit and eat with backward caste students," he said while talking to media on Thursday.

The incident was condemned by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who called the act "heart-breaking". "The news from government school in Ballia about Dalit students sitting separately for meal is heart breaking and highly condemnable. BSP demands that people practicing untouchability should be dealt with strictness so that others can learn from this and it is not repeated," she tweeted.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after taking note of reports that mid-day meals served to students in a government school consisted of just chapatis and salt.

The notice was served after a video of children eating the meal was widely shared on social media. Around 100 students from Class 1 to Class 8 of the Siyur primary school in Mirzapur's Jamalpur block were served this lunch. Two people, including a teacher, were suspended after the incident. UNI