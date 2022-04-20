Child Welfare Officers Sensitised To Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts

Lucknow: Issues connected with child protection, their rights and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, 2012, were sensitised to at least 86 child welfare police officers(CWPOs) from 43 police stations during a workshop here on Friday.

In a significant step towards ensuring protection to children in need of care and protection and those in conflict with law leading child rights organization, Save the Children have carried out the training of Child welfare police officers.

The orientation is part of the exercise that Save the Children has being carrying out for past two years based on the Standard Operating Procedures for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations(SOP) developed in collaboration with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

SP Rural, UP Police Lucknow, Vikrant Veer, presided over the orientation and encouraged the CWPOs to gain knowledge from and stressed that such orientation programmes are important as they help law enforcement officers understand their duties while working with children in distress and are more sensitive to the needs of the child.

According to Surojit Chatterji, State Programme Manager Save the Children, said in his address that, "Over 200 Child Welfare Police Officers and other stakeholders like CWC, Child Line, Civil Society Organizations, Government Functionaries from Directorate of Women and Child Welfare oriented through the SOP and the Juvenile Justice system on rescue and of rehabilitation of children in street situations, a whole cadre of stake holders has been developed to work effectively on child rights and child protection. We plan to undertake many more such orientation in Pragyaraj, Kanpur, Mughalsarai, Varanasi and Agra." The orientation of Child Welfare Police Officers(CWPOs) carried out today by Save the Children was to sensitize the newly appointed CWPOswho were appointed after the previous CWPOs in the thanas were transferred out. Since the JJ Act 2015 mandates orientation and sensitization of law enforcement officials at every thana Save the Children is undertaking the training once again.

The 86 CWPOs posted as Special Juvenile Police Units in 43 police stations in Lucknow received orientation today on important sections of the POCSO Act 2012 and the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. Dr Ramanath Nayak from Child Rights and Gender New Delhi conducted the session on POCSO Act and Anant Kumar Asthana, Delhi Bar Council and Practicing advocate on Juvenile Matters in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India conducted the session on JJ Act (Care and Protection of Children)2015.

Ms Anjali Singh from Save the Children Conducted the session on SOP for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situation. UNI