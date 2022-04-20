Child Welfare Committee Issues Notices To Families Of Children Protesting Against CAA In Lucknow

Lucknow: Even as the anti-CAA protest entered its 14th day at Hussainabad Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Child Welfare Committee on Thursday issued notices to families whose women are sitting in the protest along with their children.

Meanwhile, the protesters are on fast to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The women protesters women sang 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram", and observed two minutes silence at 1100 hrs.

According to officials here, the notices were being issued to the families who are sitting with their children. Earlier, the committee had collected videos and other evidences, which showed that women are sitting with their children in the protest. The Committee members said here that by involving the children in any type of protest attracts section 75 of the Juvenile Act which is punishable for three years of jail along with Rs one lakh fine. The child welfare committee is set up under Juvenile Justice Act. The chairperson of the child welfare committee Lucknow Kuldeep Ranjan had issued the notices to the families who are protesting at the Ghantagar here while it has the signatures of other members of the committee, including Dr Sangita Sharma, Sudha Rani, Richa Khanna and Vinay Kumar Srivastava. UNI







