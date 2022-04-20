Child trafficking: Two more doctors arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata: (PTI) Two more doctors alleged to be actively involved in the international child trafficking racket in the state have been arrested by the CID.





Dilip Ghosh, formerly working with state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital linked to Sri Krishna Nursing Home on College Street in the city and Nityananda Biswas were arrested by CID sleuths late last night for their alleged involvement in the racket, a senior CID officer said.





Both Ghosh and Biswas, he said, had played crucial roles in the child trafficking racket and have been involved with it for a long time.





With the two arrests, a total 20 people have been arrested by CID in a span of 10 days since the racket was unearthed at Baduria in North 24 Parganas.









Ghosh, a resident of Salt Lake, was called by CID yesterday afternoon for an over an hour-long grilling at its headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan.





During grilling it surfaced that the doctor, who is in his mid-60s, knew Santosh Kumar Samanta, who was associated with the same nursing home and was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the racket.





The doctor, who was an active member of BJP, was asked to surrender his passport during yesterday's grilling.





Biswas, a resident of Parnashree area of Behala, was picked up from his residence, the officer said.





PTI