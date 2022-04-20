Child run over by truck as migrant parents rush to catch bus

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was run over by a truck while she was running to board a bus with her parents.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Etawah-Mainpuri border in Kishni area.

The family had travelled from Gurugram and was going to the Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The family, along with 13 other migrants, had been de-boarded from an ''unsafe'' truck and was asked to sit in a bus on the Mainpuri border.

Shiv Kumar, a daily-wage labourer, told reporters that his family and some close relatives had started walking from Gurugram on Monday. Later, they got a lift in a truck.

On Tuesday, they were stopped by police at the Etawah-Mainpuri border.

Superintendent of police (SP) Mainpuri, Ajay Kumar, said that the truck has been confiscated though the driver managed to flee.

"He will be arrested soon," the SP said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC at Kishni police station.

The district administration arranged for an ambulance to send the girl''s body to her home town.

