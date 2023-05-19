Child's Learning Curve

This is also a big reason that by the time of tenth standard, about forty percent children leave their studies midway. For them school, books, exams, degrees are just a boring or rote non-productive process and they do not see their bread or future in it. In fact, the present form of education system is the biggest obstacle in the way of enjoyable education. This also includes textbooks. Exams to assess school learning and its results created a nightmare, uncertainty It has taken the form of an obstacle in the natural development of mother and children. Writing, reading, speaking, listening - these four activities are different, but they are related to each other. depend on each other, enhance each other. The meaning of a single word is different, when some words are combined to form a sentence, their meaning becomes wider.

Simple language is the one which is comfortable in the above mentioned four activities. The child is using his native language at home – Bundeli, Malvi, Braj or Rajasthani and is being taught in Khadi Boli at school, As soon as there is a difference in the language of his speaking, understanding, learning and reading, he gets confused and finds his boredom standing in books. Language is a key in the development of personality, it is not possible to convey your point to others or to accept others' point of view, without the knowledge of language. Language is directly related to life and it connects the child with family and society. The main objective of language teaching is to provide the child with the ability to think, to continuously advance that thinking, to find a way to express thinking in a simple way.Is.

Now just see that in many dialects of Malvi and Rajasthani 'S' is pronounced as 'H' and the child hears the same in his home. But when he reads from the teacher at school or in his textbook, he gets the message that his parents pronounce 'wrong'. All the tribal dialects do not have one fourth of the vowels and consonants of Hindi. In fact, the tribals live with the natural qualities of working with less and not hoarding, and this is also reflected in their dialect. But when the child comes to school, he has infinitevThere is a heap of words which makes him feel like riding on two boats at the same time. In order for the child to read properly, enjoy it and understand it, the first thing is to change the monotonous books. Such books containing 12 or 16 pages of colorful short stories, consisting of 60% pictures, should be distributed among the children, with the hope that there will be no examination. After that, there should be a textbook, which should have positive content keeping in mind the local environment, the background of the reader children etc. Pictures have their own language and colorsIts own charm. With the help of entertaining stories and pictures, children start to recognize many words and use them easily in their textbook.

Recognizing the script of the language and getting the meaning, then recognizing those words elsewhere. In this system, children acquire reading skills very quickly. Now the need of the hour is to say goodbye to the rattantu system. As the child begins to find challenge and enjoyment in the whole process of learning, recognition and understanding together, education becomes an adventure and a joy for him.And curiosity becomes. To learn to distinguish between different sounds and to write them, it is essential to develop better listening skills, and story-telling or story-telling with pictures or puppets or other media from non-text books is a very effective weapon to overcome obstacles in this path.

These types of books and stories have been a panacea in learning the distinction of Syasha, the application of three types of quantity of Ra and the complexities of writing. I wish at the primary level, by reducing the weight of text-books, beyond the traditional process of rote, pictures and If the processes like creating and understanding your own story by incorporating words are adopted, then the process of reading-comprehension and learning will not only become easy, but it will also be like learning in play for the children. It needs to be kept in mind that the first link of learning in primary classes is the development of listening and memorizing skills. It is usually assumed to be a monologue, ie the teacher will say and the child will listen. When the method of dialogue is adopted for the development of listening ability, the child develops the ability to express himself and this Mr. is starting to read.