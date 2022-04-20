Chief Secretary Visits Gaumukh, Gives Necessary Directions For 'Char Dham Yatra'

Dehradun: The Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and District Magistrate, Uttarkashi Dr. Ashish Chauhan on an inspection visit to Gaumukh reached Tapovan by foot where they enquired about the movements of the trekkers and the tourists on Monday. The Chief Secretary directed the forest officers concerned to take necessary steps to make the Gaumukh trek route conducive for trekking. He directed the officials to install a trolley for the trekkers and tourists from Bhojvasa to Tapovan. The Chief Secretary reached Gangotri late night and inspected the STP line and the bus stand area.

It is to be noted that the Chief Secretary is on four-day visit to review the arrangements for 'Chardham Yatra' in the district. The Chief Secretary reviewed the yatra route and reached Gangotri shrine and joined the daily prayers at the temple on Saturday. He also reviewed the progress being made in providing basic facilities to the tourists. Next day, on Sunday, he left on foot to inspect the route till Gaumukh and stayed overnight at Bhojvasa. On Monday, at around 8.00 am after inspection at Gaumukh, he reached Tapovan where he enquired about the trekkers movement and pilgrims from forest officials and directed them to do the needful. He said that the garbage should not be strewn in the area. He asked forest officials to ensure that there is no garbage enroute right from Gangotri shrine. He directed the forest officials to repair the damaged route for the convenience of the tourists.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to construct an additional toilet and drinking water facility at Gaumukh. He asked the officials to install signage and milestones showing directions of the destinations on the trekking route. On reaching Gangotri shrine from Tapovan, the Chief Secretary inspected the sewage line and Bus stand and directed the officials to ensure that the vehicles are parked in a systematic way and hygiene and cleanliness is ensured. He also inspected the work going on at the second Bus stand and then went to Harsil for brief rest after which he left for Dehradun. Deputy Director Gangotri Natinal Park Sharavan Kumar, Disaster Management Coordination Officer Jai Prakash Panwar, Shiv Chand Negi, Forest department, SDRF Jawans and others were present on the occasion.