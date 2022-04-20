Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh Holds Video Conference On Monsoon Related Works

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh held video conferencing in the Secretariat over the preparations for the monsoons. The CS said that there was need to reduce the response time and strengthen the relief measures. He said that the Youth and Women Mangal Dal would be trained for this purpose. The Chief Secretary asked the officials of the PWD to identify the roads that are damaged during the monsoon so that the JCBs and other machines can be deployed in adequate numbers. Officials must assess the diseases that are spread during the monsoon so that measures can be taken to contain them. He also asked for ensuring proper connectivity in the far flung areas including DSPT phones. He also said that the websites of the disaster management department of the concerned district should all be updated. The phone numbers of the officials must also be displayed prominently. Those who took part in the meeting included DG Police Ashok Kumar, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Shailesh Bagoli, SA Murugesan, Sushil Kumar and Additional Chief Operating Officer Disaster Management Ridhim Aggarwal.