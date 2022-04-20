Chief Secretary Review Road Safety Measures

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh reviewed the instructions given by the Road safety committee formed by the honorable Supreme Court at a meeting held at secretariat meeting hall on Thursday. Chief Secretary sought details about the related causes of five major road accidents in the state this year and the steps taken by the transport and police departments to check such accidents in the meeting. He instructed effective steps by PWD, Police and Transport departments jointly to check road accidents.

He also sought information about steps already taken as per the approved plan of Road safety action plan of honorable Supreme Court. He gave instruction to the engineers of PWD to release funds for training in this regard. He also sought information about the progress of the repair of the 130 "Black Spots' of the roads in the state.

He also instructed the Chief Engineer PWD that the repair of the "Black Spots" in the areas under the working agencies of National Highways, NHI and BRO should also inspected and reviewed frequently.

The Chief Secretary also called for taking effective steps on priority to check roads accidents in Nainital, Udham singh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun districts where majority of the road accidents have been reported.

He also instructed to hold regular meetings of district level road safety committees headed by District Magistrates and monitoring of the road safety works.

Chief Secretary instructed to carry out a regular campaign against the causes of road accidents including that of without wearing helmet, talking on mobile, fast driving, drunken driving and over loading. Chief Secretary also reviewed the action taken in accordance with the guidelines issued pertaining to Road Safety Action Plan, Engineering Improvement, Road Safety Audit, Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulation 2017.

In the meeting, Director General of Police Mr. Anil Raturi presented three year comparative details regarding road accidents in the state and informed that in year 2018, 2017 and 2016, a total of 1078, 1178 and 1192 road accidents occurred respectively in which 772, 698 and 706 people died in year 2018, 2017 and 2016 respectively. On the increase in number of the deceased in the year 2018, he cited the 01 July, 2018 major road mishap due to overloading and poor road conditions on the Bamnisain-Dhumakot road of Pauri, which led to 48 deaths. He informed that by September this year, a penalty fee of Rs 18.09 crore was collected for 12.56 lakh challans. In the year 2018, suspension of 32264 DL was recommended and 434891 challans without helmets were issued. Transport Commissioner Shailesh Bagauli informed that a meeting of quarterly road safety committee is being organized to ensure the compliance of road safety rules at the district level. Additional Commissioner, Transport, Sunita Singh, Chief Engineer PWD Hariom Sharma and officers of Transport and Education Department were present in the meeting.