Chief Secretary Reach 'Gangotri Dham', Oversee Arrangements Enroute 'Char Dham Yatra' Route

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh after inspecting the arrangements and facilities on 'Char Dham yatra' route reached Gangotri Dham from Uttarkashi on Saturday. Earlier, he held a meeting with the officials regarding the arrangements for the yatra at forest rest house on Saturday evening.

He expressed his displeasure at the absence of 'safai' workers at Sulab lavatories at Heena biometric centre and directed the Sulabh International officials that any laxity would not be tolerated. He also asked the District Magistrate to maintain vigil. During his inspection more than 4000 pilgrims had registered at Heena biometric centre. During his inspection at Harsil bus stand, he directed the officials to remove the cars parked in the premises and rearrange the space properly. The Chief Secretary emphasized on cleanliness on the entire yatra route.

At Gangotri shrine, the temple committee priests greeted him and joined in the 'Aarti' ritual at the shrine. Following that he heard the grievances of the temple priest society and assured to find a solution soon. The officials from the temple priest committee presented a memorandum letter demanding land arrangement, installing stones at Shrine area, installation of borewell, proper facilities at the bathing ghats, road at Jagla etc. The Chief Secretary assured to resolve the issues soon. The District Magistrate Uttarkashi said that the bathing Ghats were being constructed as "Swatch" icon place.

The Chief Secretary directed the DM Uttarkashi to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water and asked to identify a place and initiate action after conducting a survey for installing borewell at Gangotri Dham. He directed the Jal Sansthan officials to connect the remaining sewage connection to the STP soon. He directed the DM Uttarkashi to constitute a committee of irrigation, mining, forest and Wadia institute officials and remove the debris form the river according to the report given by the committee. He said that the stones should be put similar on lines of Kedarnath at the temple premises, on the path to shrine, alley way and temple dais so that the place is strengthened and the local craftsmen are also promoted. He directed the electricity department officials to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity. DM Uttarkashi said that 100 solar lights have been installed in the temple area while UREDA was generating electicity and providing it to the temple area.

He directed the Sulabh Shauchaly and district tourism officials to increase the number of toilets at Dabrani and Heena. He directed the officials to deploy additional people in crowded areas. He said that the cleanliness and hygiene were on priority list of the government on char dham route and any negligence will not be tolerated, and punitive action will be taken. The chief secretary left for Gaumukh trek on foot early morning today and will stay overnight at Bhojbasa.DM along with other officials will also accompany him. Police superintendent Dadan Pal,SDM Saurabh Aswal,EE jal santhan BS Dogra, PWD RS Khatri, irrigation Sri Silwal, District tourism Officer Prakash Singh Khatri, district level officials from health, forest department, Ganga pollution unit, nagar panchayat etc. were present on the occasion.

The Gangotri Temple Committee officials presented "Ganga Jal', corsets, prasad made from local produce and 'Chunri' of Goddess Ganga on the occasion.