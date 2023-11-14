Chief Minister Yogi meets children on Children's Day, 'blesses them for a bright future'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that there is no delay in resolving the issues of the people.

The resolution of every problem faced by the public is the main priority of the government, he added, during the Janata Darshan held for the second consecutive day at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Bhawan on Gorakhnath Temple premises.

CM Yogi heard problems and complaints of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan.

CM Yogi listened to the problems of all the visitors one by one, received their prayer letters, and informed the relevant officials about their concerns. Assuring them that prompt and satisfactory solutions to all their problems will be ensured, CM Yogi told them not to worry or feel distressed about anything.

He directed the administration and police officials present at the Janata Darshan to promptly, impartially, and effectively resolve the issues of the public. In some cases, he instructed officers to find out why and under what circumstances someone did not receive assistance from the administration.



"Quick aid should be provided to every affected person. Take strict legal measures against those involved in encroachments. Try to resolve family disputes based on mutual understanding", he said.

For those seeking financial aid for the treatment of diseases, CM Yogi instructed officials to expedite the cost estimation process and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for their treatment.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also met a group of children of Digvijaynath Taekwondo Training Center on the occasion of Children's Day and blessed them with a bright future. The children presented roses to CM Yogi, while the latter gifted chocolates to them. The Chief Minister also sent his Children's Day greetings through social media platform X.



He wrote, "Happy Children's Day to all the dear children, the basis of hope, aspiration and progress of the nation! Our government is fully committed to providing cultured education, security and good health facilities to children as well as their overall development."

—ANI