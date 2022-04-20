Chief Minister Tirath Rawat Inaugurates 140-Bed Covid Hospital In Haridwar

Haridwar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated a hospital in Haridwar with a capacity of 140 oxygen-supported beds.

The hospital also has 10 emergency beds and four ventilators, and it will be run jointly by the Patanjali Yogpeeth and the state government.

People of Haridwar and adjoining districts will benefit from the facility, the chief minister said.

The number of ventilators is consistently being increased in the state, he said. As much as Rs 40 crore has been released to the DRDO for developing two temporary Covid-19 hospitals -- one at IDPL, Rishikesh; and the other at Haldwani''s Sushila Tiwari Medical College and Hospital -- with a capacity of 500 beds each, he said. These hospitals will become operational in the next few days, he added. An oxygen tank will soon be installed at the Sushila Tiwari Medical College, he said, adding the Centre has responded positively to the state''s request for establishing an oxygen plant at the Himalayan Institute. The chief minister also launched the Haridwar Covid portal and flagged off a pre-paid ambulance service on the occasion in the presence of Urban Development Minister Basidhar Bhagat, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his disciple Acharya Balkrishna. —PTI