Chief Minister Does An Aerial Survey Of Flood Affected Areas In Ballia District

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji today conducted an aerial survey of flood affected regions of Ballia district. Before this he distributed relief material and house compensation amount handed over to people at Pre-secondary School Singahi under Baansdeeh tehsil. He assured people that the state government and the district administration would extend them all help in this hour of crisis.

Expressing his sympathies with the people hit by the floods, the Chief Minister said in case of any loss of life, the family of the deceased would be given a financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh and the people whose 'pucca' houses have been damaged, would be given financial assistance of Rs. 91,100. People's whose houses/shanties have been razed/washed away in floods, will be identified and after survey, they would be provided help.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that a a list of people whose crops have been damaged in the floods is made at the earliest and relief is ensured. Yogi ji also called for peoples' participation in flood relief work. He further informed that 25 districts in the state have been badly affected by the floods and that there was no dearth of funds or material for the relief of the people. "2 A permanent action plan for flood control, he added, has been sent to the union government. NDRF and Flood Unit of the PAC has also been pressed into service for relief to the people hit by the floods, the Chief Minister said further. Where the flood situation is very grim, even the Army has been put on duty. Air Force choppers are also being used. The Chief Minister also said that adequate funds and relief material was available with district administration and warned officials of any laxity in flood relief work.

Taking the serious note of breach near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain's village Jai Prakash Nagar, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure work to plug/stop the breach on war footing. In his address to the gathering there Yogi ji said that the state government was relentlessly working for the welfare of the villages, farmers, women, youth and that it was committed to assimilating the last man standing in the society.

He also instructed officials to work honestly and dedication with regards to the loan waiver of the state government for farmers. The Chief Minister also announced that no employee/official would be spared if he was found wanting in his duties towards the safety and security of the women and girls. The Chief Minister also directed officials to crack down on eve teasers and mischievous elements and asked the Anti-Romeo Squad to discharge their duties well. He also said that stringent action would be taken against policemen found conniving with criminals. On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed relief material to 800 flood affected people from Tehsil Bansdeeh's Chandpur, Chitvisanv Kala, Kevra, Rampur nambari and Khevsar villages and Rs 4100 per person to 24 people as house compensation. The flood relief event was also addressed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Mr. Upendra Tiwari, MP Mr. Ravindra Kushwaha and others. The Chief Minister was also briefed by the district magistrate about the flood situation in the district and the relief operations. Also present on the occasion were public representatives and senior district officials.



