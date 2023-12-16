Chief Minister Dhami Extends Wishes To Indian Army On Eve Of Vijay Diwas

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Indian Army, ex-servicemen and people of the state on the eve of Vijay Diwas.

Hailing the valour of the soldiers, Chief Minister Dhami said "16th December is a historic day in the military history of India to remember the courage, dedication and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. On this day, thousands of soldiers of the Pakistani Army had to surrender before the courage and bravery of the Indian soldiers."

"Our brave soldiers always contribute with readiness to protect the country, of which we are proud", Dhami said.

"Uttarakhand is not only the land of gods but also the land of heroes. There has always been a feeling of patriotism and dedication towards the nation. The supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers to protect the country's borders will always be remembered," he added.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House in New Delhi on Friday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rakasha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar were also a part of the event.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. With the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh was a devastating event for West Pakistan, the aftershocks of which continue to this day. Along with the physical fall of Dacca, Pakistan was also defeated psychologically. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished. Pakistan is still searching for a rationale for the dismembermentFor India, this battle is considered as a historical occurrence. Because of this, December 16 is commemorated nationwide as "Vijay Diwas" to honour India's triumph over Pakistan. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 to have been injured during the battle of 1971. —ANI