Chief Minister Constitutes A Group Of Officers For Implementation Of E-Office System

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has issued instructions for compulsory implementation of e-office system in the UP Secretariat from October 1, 2017. He has also expected the chief secretary to present before him an action plan for implementation of the e-office system by June 15, 2017.

In a detailed list of instructions issued for the chief secretary, the chief minister has pointed out that for maintenance, upkeep of records, files and making the running of the system more easy and transparent, e-office system was most necessary.

With this physical files would be done away with and replaced with digital files. Under the e-office system disposal of files would be expedited on one hand, while on the other unnecessary time wastage on government works would also be cut down considerably. Keeping these advantages in mind, the Chief Minister has set October 1, 2017 as the deadline for implementation of the e-office system. With regards to its implementation, the Chief Minister has also formed a group of officers who would deliberate on required hardware, software, training of personnel and making way for digitization of existing physical files. Principal Secretary (Secretariat Administration department) and Additional Chief Secretary (Information Technology and Electronics department) would be members of this group. Naming the Principal Secretary (Secretariat Administration department) the nodal officer for this project, the Chief Minister also desired cooperation from all departments.



