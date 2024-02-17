Chief Electoral Officer Conducts High-Level Meeting Over Law And Order Ahead Of LS Polls

Dehradun: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam took a high-level meeting regarding law and order, deployment of police forces and central security forces Uttarakhand in view of the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was held at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium located in the Secretariat on Saturday. Officials from Police Headquarters, Excise Department and other departments participated in the meeting.

Dr Purushottam instructed the concerned departments that all preparations should be done on time before the start of the election process. Detailed homework should be done regarding the additional deployment of a district-wise police force and a central police force.

The Chief Electoral Officer also gave instructions to prepare a full-proof plan for inter-state monitoring and inter-district monitoring and implement it effectively. The Chief Electoral Officer has given clear instructions to the concerned departments that there should be a mandatory provision of CCTV cameras and surveillance at every checkpost. Apart from this, instructions have been given to establish surveillance and check posts of police and excise departments at different places.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Purushottam has given instructions to review and verify the list of arms license holders issued from all the districts in the state. He has instructed the police department to prepare a list of history-sheeters and gangsters in various districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Purushottam directed the police department to make special arrangements for 100 per cent voting of the personnel on duty. He directed proper management by conducting an on-site inspection of the basic arrangements at the proposed sites for the camps of Central Police Forces.

The Chief Electoral Officer has given instructions to conduct on-site inspections of sensitive and hypersensitive places in the state, along with this he has given instructions to all the nodal agencies engaged in enforcement activities during the election process to work responsibly. The Chief Electoral Officer directed the Excise Department and the Police Department to keep a vigil on those storing and smuggling illegal liquor in view of the elections.

The police department informed in the meeting that an action plan related to district-wise deployment of police force, deployment of central security forces, sensitive places and enforcement in the state has been prepared. In the meeting, the Excise Department informed that in view of the elections in the state, control rooms have been set up for enforcement and every district is being monitored 24 hours.

In the meeting, Police Election State Nodal Additional Director General of Police A P Anshuman, Inspector General of Police Dr Nilesh Anand Bharane, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Jogdande, Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Namami Bansal, Pratap Shah and officials associated with the Excise Department and other departments were present. —ANI