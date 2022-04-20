Chidambaram demands Centre to provide wage protection assistance for MSMEs

New Delhi: Asserting that there is a palpable tension among the working people of India, former union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, demanded that the Centre provide two financial packages of Rs 1 lakh crore each to wage protection assistance and credit guarantee fund for MSME sector.

"Today is April 29. Tomorrow is the last working day of the month. More than 12 crore people of India are waiting with bated breath. They want to know if they will be paid their salaries, wages for the month of April", Chidambaram said in a press meet via video conferencing.

He said the Centre must provide Rs 1 lakh crore wage protection assistance to help MSMEs pay wages and salaries for the month of April and Rs 1 lakh crore credit guarantee fund for MSMEs that will help them to go to the banks and borrow money.

Quoting the annual report of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the former Minister said 11 crore people are engaged in 6.3 crore MSMEs.

"Most of them would not have worked a single day in the month of April because the entire country was in a lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. How will these people feed themselves and their families without an income?", he asked.

Mr Chidambaram said these 11 crore people's livelihoods are in danger now because most of the employers are unable to pay wages and salaries.

"The businesses have had no sales this month and their payments to vendors are also stuck, leaving the vendors also in distress. Large swathes of the private sector are faced with what economists call an extreme liquidity shock. Furthermore, these businesses are also unsure about their future. They do not know whether they can continue their businesses or will be forced to shut down permanently", he added.

The Congress leader said, "The time to make bold decisions to save the MSMEs is now", and added, "if businesses do not see hope, they will decide to close".

He asked the government to step in to protect 11 crore Indians and give hope to MSMEs.

"It is bewildering that there has been absolutely no financial package or assistance announced for businesses since the onset of Covid-19. The Government may have the luxury of time but the MSMEs do not. They need to know right away whether they will be helped to stay afloat and thereby pay salaries/wages to those dependent on these businesses", he said.

