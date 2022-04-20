Chicken found trying to cross the road � is taken into police custody

We can, of course, only assume that it was trying to get to the other side A chicken tried to cross the road. Police in East Marketgait, Dundee, were called to an incident on October 7 in which a feathery bird was spotted wandering across the tarmac in the middle of rush hour. It was seen at around 8.30am and officers arrived after drivers reported the endangered hen. The chicken was "giving passing motorists cause for concern," Tayside Police Divisionpolice said. Officers managed to capture the lone bird and take it back to the station. On Facebook, the police forced added: "The SSPCA has been contacted and will be attending to take care of the chicken until the owner is traced. "Police are appealing for any information as to why the chicken was crossing the road." Tayside police posted an appeal on Facebook in a bid to find the chicken's owner. It was soon shared by more than 1,000 people � and dozens of locals commented. Although not particularly helpfully. "I think it was being egged on by someone," Bill Barclay said. Ann Sellars predictably commented: "To get to the other side." Chris Elcombe added: "I suspect fowl play..." "She was afraid someone would Caesar!" wrote Enn Cee Nadz . And that man Bill Baclay popped up again, this time with: "Was it not just playing Chicken with the motorists." �Mirror