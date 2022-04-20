Chicago Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

New York: The Chicago Marathon, scheduled to be held on October 11 this year, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, and race weekend activities have been cancelled by event organisers and the City of Chicago in response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," organisers said in a statement.

"Registered participants for the 2020 Chicago Marathon and International Chicago 5K will have the option to receive a refund for their entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future race (2021, 2022 or 2023)," the statement added.

In June, the New York City Marathon, which was set to take place on November 1, was also cancelled due to health and safety concerns amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The organisers had announced that the marathon would take place on November 7 next year.

This year''s London Marathon, which was supposed to take place on April 24, has already been postponed to October 4 due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

--IANS