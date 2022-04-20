Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory on rising Covid-19 cases

Chicago: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory Thursday afternoon as Chicago is recording an average 1,920 new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, up from 1,410 in the prior week.

As part of her stay-at-home advisory, Lightfoot is encouraging residents of the U.S. third largest city not to leave their homes except to work, attend school, seek medical care, shop for groceries or pick up takeout food, as the city's rate of people testing positive has risen to 14 percent, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Early Thursday, Lightfoot also announced a 10-person limit on weddings, birthday parties, funerals and some social events, which will start Monday morning.

—IANS