Chicago Cubs End 108-year Long Wait, Beat Cleveland Indians To Clinch World Series Title

Cleveland: The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the �Curse of the Billy Goat� and ended a 108-year wait for a World Series title by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday in a thrilling Game Seven classic. The triumph of Chicago�s beloved Cubbies set off a wild celebration in the streets of the Windy City after more than a century of pent up frustration for fans since their last Major League Baseball championship in 1908. Cubs players held their own euphoric party on the Progressive Field diamond cheered on by boisterous contingent of their fans after earlier squandering a 6-3 lead with four outs left in the game only to bounce back for the precious victory. The victory in the early hours of Thursday morning capped a Chicago comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven, a feat last achieved by the Kansas City Royals in 1985. It was the third World Series crown for the Cubs, while the disconsolate Indians replaced them as the team with the longest current World Series title drought, 68 years and counting. Chicago Cubs leftfielder Ben Zobrist was named most valuable player of the World Series on Wednesday after delivering the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Chicago�s deciding 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians.