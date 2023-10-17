Chholia, Jhauda Folk Dancers Of Uttarakhand Get Place In World Book Of Records

Dehradun: The performance of Chholia and Jhauda folk dancers of Uttarakhand along with Dhol Damaun folk instruments on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on October 12, has got a place in the World Book of Records.

The Director of the Culture Department has informed that a unique and historical program was organized by the Culture Department, Uttarakhand at an astonishing height of 5338 feet (1627) meters above sea level in the border district Pithoragarh.

This was the first program in the history of Uttarakhand in which about 3000 folk artists of Chholiya and Jhauda dance troupes from remote areas of Pithoragarh district attracted the world's attention towards the historical and rich folk cultural heritage of Uttarakhand through their traditional costumes and folk songs. The world witnessed an extraordinary and unprecedented incident in the border district of Pithoragarh, the heart of the Himalayas. Earlier on October 12, the PM visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.

PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, worth about Rs 4200 crore, across sectors such as rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others. —ANI