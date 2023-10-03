Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Modi offers prayers at Bastar's Danteshwari Temple

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Danteshwari Temple in Bastar, Jagdalpur after arriving in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari, the temple is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, shrines of Shakti, the divine feminine, spread across India.

During his visit to Bastar, the Prime Minister will visit the tribal heartland to inaugurate the National Mineral Development Corporation's (NDMC) integrated steel plant in Nagarnar, an official statement said.

In addition, the PM will lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the state worth over Rs 26,000 crore, as per the official statement.

NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.

Moreover, the PM will also dedicate a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister will also flag off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

Prime Minister will also dedicate a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.

PM's visit to Chattisgarh comes as state assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year and all political parties are throwing their maximum efforts to woo voters.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

—ANI