    Crime

    Chhattisgarh: Police constable arrested for raping law student in Raipur

    The Hawk
    September7/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The case, registered under the jurisdiction of Mana police station, has revealed that the victim and the accused had known each other for the past few months.

    Raipur: A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a law student in the state capital Raipur, an official said.
    Kirtan Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, said, "A law graduate was raped. We registered a case, and a probe was conducted. A police constable has been arrested in the matter and been sent to remand."
    "During the probe, it was discovered that the student was acquainted with the accused for the past two to three months. The incident took place within the limits of Mana police station," said the ASP.

    After the incident, the victim lodged a complaint, and the police arrested the constable.
    ASP Kirtan Rathore stated that the accused has been booked following the complaint.
    The officer further informed that the arrested accused was sent to judicial custody and further probe in the case is underway.

    —ANI

