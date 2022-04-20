Chhattisgarh: Naxals loot over 2 dozens weapons after encounter in Bijapur

New Delhi: Naxals on Saturday looted more than two dozen weapons from security personnel following the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

16 out of 31 who sustained injuries in the encounter are from CRPF. (ANI)