Chhattisgarh: CRPF constable commits suicide in Bijapur

Bijapur: A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by slitting his wrist in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the camp of the CRPF's 170th battalion, located at Jaitaloor road under Bijapur police station, on Tuesday, Bijapur station house officer (SHO) Shashikant Bharadwaj said. Constable Mohan, who hailed from Haryana, committed suicide by slitting his wrist on Tuesday afternoon. Senior officials rushed to the camp and sent the body for autopsy, he said. The body of the deceased constable was sent to his native village in Haryana on Wednesday, he said, adding that the cause for the extreme step was not known.—PTI