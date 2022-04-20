Chhattisgarh To Hold Final Year Varsity Exams After Lockdown Ends

New Delhi: The final year exams of college and varsity students in Chhattisgarh will be held after the lockdown ends. News agency PTI reported that the Chhattisgarh higher education department has also decided not to conduct semester or yearly exams of remaining students. The government has made this decision in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department has asked universities to evaluate the answer sheets of subjects, for which examinations were held before March 14 (for graduate and post-graduate students except for final year/final semester).

The Chhatisgarh government has asked universities to award marks for remaining subjects (of which examinations will not be held), either based on the students'' previous exam performance or marks obtained in the internal exams or assignment works, PTI quoted the official as saying.

"In view of measures being taken to curb COVID-19, exams only for final year/semester of universities will be held. The order in this regard was issued by the higher education department on Monday evening," a public relations official said.

All annual and semester exams of correspondence (non-regular) students of universities will also be held after the lockdown ends, he said.

The universities have been given the option to assess students based on any one of the three mentioned criteria or they can opt for more alternatives, he said.

If any studentis not satisfied with marks given through this process and wants to improve his/her grade, then special examinations will be held for such students next year, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)