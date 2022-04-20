Chhattisgarh Speaker Tests Positive for Covid-19; New Cases at 1,605

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,60,240 with 1,605 more people, including the state assembly speaker, testing positive on Tuesday, officials said. Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant tweeted about his diagnosis.

"I got myself tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. Those who came in my contact (recently) are requested to get themselves isolated or tested for COVID-19 if necessary," he tweeted. With 19 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 3,135, a health official informed.

As many as 136 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,972 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 17,637 active cases, he said. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 2,39,468.

Raipur district reported 292 new cases, taking its total count to 49,628, including 693 deaths. Rajnandgaon district recorded 143 new cases, Raigarh 133, Korba 132, Janjgir-Champa 126 and Durg 114, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Tuesday, 11 on Monday and three had taken place earlier, but were added to the count now, he added. Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,240, new cases 1,605, deaths 3,135, recovered 2,39,468, active cases 17,637, people tested so far 30,58,000.

—IANS