Chhattisgarh residential school students taste success in NEET 2020

New Delhi/Raipur: As many as 166 students of Prayas Residential Schools, including 38 girl students from Maoist-hit region of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, have cleared NEET 2020, for which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel felicitated them.

The residential schools are run by the Chhattisgarh government and helps students prepare for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) for admissions to undergraduate medical/dental courses at the national level.

A total of 367 students appeared, out of which 166 cleared it. Among the successful students, a majority of 38 girls are from Prayas Kanya Residential School in Raipur.

Apart from this, 33 students of Prayas Residential School in Durg, 26 students of Prayas Residential School in Bastar, 24 students of Prayas Residential School in Bilaspur, 19 students of Prayas Residential School in Raipur, 17 students of Prayas Residential School in Ambikapur and 9 students of Prayas Residential School in Kanker have passed the examination.

A total of 34 students from Maoist-hit region of Dantewada and 15 students of Sankalp Vidyalaya in Jashpur also qualified NEET.

Baghel conveyed his best wishes for the bright future of the 166 residential school students for cracking the NEET exam.

The NEET results were declared on October 16, in which Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akanksha Singh of Delhi scored 100 percentile.

