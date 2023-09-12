Chhattisgarh, MP Chief Ministers face challenges due to unpopular MLAs

New Delhi: Among all poll-bound states, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the only two states where sitting Chief Ministers are leading the pack based on their personal popularity but are facing huge challenges due to the unpopularity of sitting MLAs, as per the IANS/CVoter Anger Index.

While in case of Rajasthan and Telangana, the case is exactly the opposite, where the anger is accumulated more at the top rather than at the bottom of the pyramid.

The approval ratings of Rajasthan and Telangana Chief Ministers lag behind the approval ratings of their government and sitting MLAs.

In other words, people wish to continue with the leadership but change their elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But in case of Rajasthan and Telangana they seem to be okay for their MLAs to continue but want to change the leadership.

—IANS