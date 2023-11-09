Chhattisgarh minister Guru Rudra Kumar escapes unhurt after stone attack on his convoy

Bemetara: Chhattisgarh minister Guru Rudra Kumar escaped unhurt after unidentified persons threw stones on his convoy in Bemetara district when he was returning after poll campaigning, police said on Thursday.



Window panes of the SUV in which Rudra Kumar was travelling and another vehicle in the convoy were damaged in the attack which took place late Wednesday night, they said.

The minister was not injured, the police said, adding that some of his security personnel suffered superficial injuries and they were administered first aid at a community health centre.



The incident took place near Jhal village under Navagarh police station limits when Rudra Kumar, the Congress candidate from Navagarh assembly seat, was returning after the election campaigning, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta said.



A case has been registered in this connection based on a written complaint, she said, adding that further probe is underway.



The minister's mother was also with him in the vehicle at the time of the incident.



The Congress has fielded Rudra Kumar, the MLA from Ahiwara seat, from Navagarh segment this time. The party denied the ticket to its Navagarh sitting MLA Gurudayal Singh Banjare.



Former minister Dayaldas Baghel is the BJP nominee from Navagarh seat.



The first phase of polling in 20 out of the total 90 seats in the Congress-ruled state was held on Tuesday. Voting in the remaining 70 seats, including Navagarh, will be held on November 17.

—PTI