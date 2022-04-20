Chhattisgarh gets SAI nod for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur, Excellence Centre in Bilaspur

Raipur: In a major boost to Chhattisgarh in the field of sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the proposal for Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur and an Excellence Centre for athletics, wrestling and swimming in Bilaspur.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, a proposal for Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy in Raipur and 'Excellence Center' for athletics, wrestling and swimming in Bilaspur was sent to SAI by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, for approval has been received, a state government release said on Friday.

It said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has added "a new chapter in the development of sports in the state" by taking the concept of `Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' into the playgrounds.

"Efforts are now being made to embark on the realization of 'Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' in the field of sports to enhance the sports talent of the youth of the state and to provide appropriate training," the release said.

It said a proposal had earlier been sent to SAI for archery by the Sports Department for which approval has been received. At present Archery training is being provided to the players in Raipur.

Development of archery in Raipur is also under process under the 'One State One Game', the release said.

The Chief Minister and Sports Minister Umesh Patel extended players, sports coaches and officials and employees of the state Sports and Youth Welfare Department their congratulations and best wishes after recognition for the Residential Hockey Academy and Excellence Center.

The release said that selection programme for the Residential Hockey Academy to be started in Raipur is being prepared by the sports department.

All facilities like hostel, school, kit, food, and the residential academy will be made available to the selected trainee players.

The release said that the Excellence Centre will aid in further polishing the sports talent in the state.

The necessary resources will also be made available by the Central Government for these two major centres of Chhattisgarh for the development of sports.

"Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur and State Sports Training Centre Bilaspur being recognized as 'Khelo India State Center of Excellence' will provide a good opportunity for sports talent of the state to develop their sporting skills. Players will get better sports infrastructure with better facilities and training from good coaches," the release said.

—ANI