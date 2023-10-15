Chhattisgarh elections: 'Abki baar 75 paar', says State's Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): After the Congress party released the first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, State's Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that Congress is aiming to win more than 75 seats in the upcoming polls.



Sahu said, "Our Government and party are working towards that direction. We are 71 now, and all our work is focussed on 'Abki baar 75 paar'.

On the names of several MLAs being dropped from Congress' first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh elections, he said, "Committee makes these decisions. Our CEC, Screen Committee and State Election Committee cancels tickets based on the information available with them and new people are also made candidates. This is possible even for the time to come."



State party President Deepak Baij on Sunday said that the party has asked me to contest from the Chitrakoot constituency stating that he will win the seat even if he



"Party has asked me to contest and I will file my nomination from the Chitrakoot constituency... People and party workers will work there... We have family relations with the people of Chitrakoot. I will win even if we do not go for any campaign over there," Deepak Baij told ANI.

He further said that the list is released after contemplating every seat and BJP has given tickets to those who have already been rejected by the people.



"Whoever is made a candidate by Congress will win... The list is released after contemplating every seat... BJP has given tickets to those who have already been rejected by the people. Our CM can contest from any seat he wants, he will win. Even the central leadership cannot affect it. He would win historically. In the upcoming list also, we will prioritise women," he said.





The Congress announced the first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections.



The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.



The ruling party in the state has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.



Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.



Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada.





The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.



Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.



The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

—ANI