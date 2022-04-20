Chhapaak first day collection: Deepika movie sets box office on fire on first day

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's much-anticipated flick 'Chhapaak' which hit the theatres on January 11, received a mild response from the moviegoers, taking in Rs 4.77 crores on opening day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter account.

According to Adarsh, the film received lukewarm response on day 1. However, it did better high-end multiplexes. Business in tier-2, tier-3 cities, and mass circuits was below the mark.

Adarsh also said that growth on Day 2 and 3 is crucial for a respectable weekend total. 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is now a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios.