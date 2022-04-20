Chetu Donates Rs 1 Crore To Combat COVID-19

Noida: Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, through its foundation, and the Bansal family, today announced the donation of Rs 1 crore to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund to help the country combat the current COVID-19 crisis.

With the current healthcare situation in India worsening, Chetu has joined the fight to help support the relief efforts and alleviate the pressure placed on the healthcare system. Funds donated by the Chetu are to be utilized by the government to provide vital amenities to low-income communities, providing continuous healthcare support and medical care to families and individuals.

"Our country is in a state of crisis dealing with global pandemic. We are all united together to fight and contain the spread of the virus and committed to providing vital relief efforts to our people. Donations from private entities, such as Chetu, will help us amplify our resources and maximize our efforts in serving those in need. We will continue our efforts towards the betterment of our society and thank, Chetu, for their continued support," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With philanthropy being one of the core values of the organization, Chetu continues to honor its commitment to aiding communities around the world during this unprecedented time. "Stay strong, mere pyare Bharat," said Atal Bansal, CEO of Chetu. "We will get through this shortly. Yeh samay bhi niklega."

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global, award-winning provider of software development solutions and support services for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. Started in 2018 to aid its over 2,000 team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation, Chetu's nonprofit entity, upholds a mission based on the principles of "Empowering Children", "Improving the Quality of Life", "Giving Back to Communities", and "Creating and Sustaining Change". To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com or chetufoundation.org. —ANI