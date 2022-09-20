Chetna Raises Hopes Of Mountaineering By Hoisting The Tricolor On The China Border

Prem Prakash Upadhyay 'Natural'

Bageshwar (The Hawk): 'Beti bachao, Beti padao' slogans will be meaningful only when they get ample opportunity to flourish on the ground. The example of this has become proved by the Chetna Latwal of Almora district. One who took an adventurous journey to the high Himalayas and set an example. This Almora's daughter has made a new record after mountaineer Pankaj Singh Mehta hoisted the 100 meter tall tricolor on Himachal's Kanamo Peak. Chetna Latwal has hoisted the national flag on the China border in Mana Village, the last village of India, after completing an adventurous journey in the high Himalayan regions. Chetna Latwal is the first team leader of Almora district to lead a six-member women's team on her own. The challenges of the arduous adventure journey of seven days were also well dealt with. The next goal of this passion is to inspire girls to take up mountaineering and connect them with adventure activities.

Under the leadership of Chetna Latwal, who was trained in mountaineering from Rock Lizard Group, which promotes adventure tourism, a six-member women's team from Dehradun left for a trip to the high Himalayan regions on September 7 Adventurous travelers crossed all the high places including Badrinath, Valley of Flowers and made a halt at the highest Hemkund at about 4360 meters. During the journey, Chetna and other female trekkers reached Mana, the last village in India bordering China. Chetna has become the first mountaineer of the district to climb the high Himalayan regions under the leadership of a female team leader and hoist the tricolor on the last village of the country.

The group's head continued to monitor, to deal with the emergency situation, Vinod Bhatt, the operator of Rock Lizard Group and other mountaineers were behind the women's team. So that any situation can be easily dealt with during the challenges of the High Himalayas. Bhatt said that the zeal with which Chetna and other members completed the adventure on their own is inspiring for other girls as well.

Tune after 12th, Chetna Latwal, - originally a resident of Vivekanandapuri (Almora), has earlier taken up the responsibility as an assistant guide during the adventure tour of Roopkund, Pindari Glacier and other high Himalayas. While returning from the adventure trip, team leader Chetna told that after passing 12th standard, the urge to become a mountaineer arose. For this, she learned the nuances of adventure activities associated with the Rock Lizard Group also did basic mountaineering course from Adventure Travels Escort Nim Uttarkashi.Chetna, who considers the famous Bachendri Pal and renowned mountaineer Arjuna Award winner Harshwanti Bisht as her ideal, who climbed the top of the world's highest Mount Everest, should give competition to men so far Kedar Kantha, Pindari, Sunderdhunga, Roopkund, Tungnath, Chopta, Deoriatal, Namik Glacier, Dhakudi Pass etc the peaks have been climbed. Ranikhet Mountaineering Club President mountaineer Sumit Goyal, Himanshu Upadhyay, Lalit Singh Bisht, associated with adventure tourism, as well as District Tourism Officer Amit Lohani have described it as a great pride.

Team Left For Climbing Pindari Baljuri Peak With Association Of Indian Mounting Foundation

Bageshwar (The Hawk): A team of Uttarakhand Tourism and Indian Mounting Foundation has left for Pindari's Baljuri mountain climb. On the first day the team will stay at Dhur. From there on Tuesday, the team will leave for Pindari via Khati. After taking permission from the District Magistrate, the team traveled from the district headquarters.

It is known that on Friday, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had flagged off the team from Dehradun. Team leader Dhruv Joshi told that there are 12 members in the team. He will conquer Baljuri mountain situated at a height of 5922 meters. Earlier this team has successfully conquered the Shrikanth mountain situated at an altitude of 6133 meters. The team will also give the message of plantation, avoiding the use of polythene and environment. For the first time, the Uttarakhand government has started this campaign in association with the Indian Mounting Foundation. The government has also declared Pindari as Track of the Year. District Magistrate Reena Joshi has given best wishes to the team.