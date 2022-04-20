Chetan Shivram to lead Yokohama's challenge in INRC 2020

New Delhi: Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2020 will see a strong Japanese presence with tyre major Yokohama making a comeback into the country's marquee motorsport championship.

Yokohama will once again associate with INRC, a news that will certainly be music to the ears of racing aficionados of the country, especially after how the entire sporting fraternity was paralysed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will not only be coming on as partners but also will be competing in the championship proper under the banner 'Team Yokohama'.

They will foray into the season with an impressive line-up comprising of the defending champion Chetan Shivram, Denn Thimayya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marate and Arjun Rao.

Denn Thimmaiya will be competing in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Lokesh Gowda and Chetan Shivram driving Cedia and Polo respectively will be leading their team's charge in INRC 2 category. Arjun Rao will compete in INRC 3 driving a Polo and Vaibhav Marathe, driving a City -VTEC will exhibit his skills in INRC 4.

The championship will see a shortened calendar and have total of five rounds instead of six with two to be held in Itanagar in December, followed by three in South India (Coimbatore, Hampi and Bengaluru). The complete season will be wrapped up in a month and a half.

Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club, is delighted at the development. "Yokohama's entry now will take the competition a notch higher and it certainly add a renewed zing to this year's championship," he said.

Harshwardhan Honmode, Director of Yokohama India said, "Globally Yokohama has been participating in various motorsport events including FIA championships like WTCR(World Touring Car Cup), Super GT. Motorsport not only gives us insights to develop better products but is also an extension of motoring lifestyle, which, we at Yokohama strive to provide motorists all over the world."

—IANS