Chennithala demands Kerala academy chief's resignation

Thiruvananathapuram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded the resignation of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy Chairman Kamal and demanded a detailed investigation into his actions as head of the organisation.

The Congress leader also said that a government employee getting salary from the state exchequer must behave and act above political considerations.

Kamal was in the news after his letter to Culture Minister AK Balan to urge for permanent jobs to Left-inclined staff at the academy was leaked.

After Chennithala had raised the issue in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balan maintained that someone's ideology was not a criterion for landing a government job in Kerala.

Kamal had claimed that the letter was written to the Minister in his personal capacity. He had also reportedly admitted to his "mistake".

—IANS