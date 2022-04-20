Chennaiyin Fc Head Coach Marco Materazzi Suspended For One Match Due To 'Misconduct'

New Delhi: Chennaiyin FC head coach Marco Materazzi has been suspended for one match of Indian Super League football for "misconduct" during his side's match against Kerala Blasters last week. "Chennaiyin FC head coach Marco Materazzi is suspended for one match of Hero Indian Super League 2016 with immediate effect," the ISL said in a statement. "Materazzi was found guilty of 'misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials' under AIFF Disciplinary Committee Article 49 C for his unsporting behaviour towards a team official of the opponent team after the Hero ISL 2016 Match 26 (29th October 2016 vs Kerala Blasters FC) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai," the statement added.