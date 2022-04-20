Chennai residents to face action for buying Metrowater without booking

Chennai: The residents of Chennai who are buying Metrowater without online booking are liable for punishment. Metrowater has now added a new clause in its contract stating that the consumer who buys water without booking will also face action along with the owner and driver of the vehicle that delivered Metrowater.

Several Resident Associations in Chennai had complained that the drivers of the Metrowater tankers colluded with certain people and violated the rules. This had led to frictions between the consumer who subverted the water supply by influencing the driver and owner of the tanker and Resident Associations.

Ajamanikyam, an office bearer of Ashok Nagar Resident Association told IANS, "The decision of the Metrowater to charge consumers who buy water without online booking is welcome as people who are smart enough to influence the driver of the tanker get water out of turn and there was an urgent need to stop this. With the consumers also being included under Section 379 of IPC, this will reduce violation drastically. We welcome the decision wholeheartedly."



If any water tanker is found engaged in unauthorized supply a minimum fine of Rs 20,000 will be levied and all trips of that day will be cancelled. Other than this the vehicles will be booked under IPC Section 379 against the owner and driver of the vehicle. The house owner or consumer who buys the Metrowater without availing of any booking will be charged with theft of water.

If the unauthorized supply of water is identified through the GPS, the smart card issued will be automatically blocked and no further trip will be allowed for that tanker and the vehicle will be stopped immediately.

Section 379 of Indian Penal Code deals with punishment for theft and whoever commits theft of water will be punished with imprisonment for a term of three years or fine or it can be both.

An official with the Metrowater, while speaking to IANS on conditions of anonymity, said, "In earlier days only the owner of the vehicle and the driver were charged and the consumer used to get away. Generally it is the consumer who puts pressure on the driver to get water without booking. With the new clause, the consumer is also liable to be punished and this will curb the out of turn supply of water."

The Metrowater tanker supply association has already sent a circular among the owners and drivers of the tanker lorries citing the new clause and warned members from indulging in providing water without online booking.—IANS