Chennai court extends Senthil Balaji custody until Aug 25

Chennai: Senthil Balaji, the minister of Tamil Nadu currently serving time in jail, has had his judicial detention extended until August 25 by a court in Chennai.

The minister, who was arrested on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for five days, has been returned to Puzhal central prison in Chennai.

After his detention on June 14th, the minister complained of chest pain; further tests revealed that he had three blocks in his coronary artery. Later, an open-heart surgery was done to remove the blocks.

After receiving approval from the Madras High Court, the minister's surgery took place in Chennai's private Kaveri Hospital.

In addition to the minister's resignation, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a 3,000-page charge sheet in the money laundering case.

Sources in the DMK told IANS that the Enforcement Directorate has sought five more days' custody of the minister.

R. Elango, minister Senthil Balaji's lawyer, has stated to the media that he will file a bail petition on the minister's behalf on August 16.

It may be noted that Balaji was arrested in a case related to the cash for job scam in which the minister is allegedly involved.—Inputs from Agencies