Chennai City to play remaining AFC Cup group stage matches in Maldives

New Delhi: Chennai City will play the remainder of their AFC Cup group stage matches in the Maldives. Maldives Football Association President Bassam Adeel Jaleel tweeted that the country has been awarded the hosting rights for the remaining South Asian group (Group E) matches.

"Alhamdhulillahi We have been awarded to host the AFC group stage E (in a centralized format). In sha Allah hoping for a successful one and our clubs to reach the next stage of AFC Cup 2020. (Sic.)" said Jaleel in his tweet.

The matches will be played at the Ramsee-Dhandu National Stadium in Male. Chennai have thus far played a 2-2 draw against Maziya in their first group match and still have five games left to play.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is yet to officially announce a schedule for the group stage. It had however said earlier in the month that all of the planned group stage matches of both the AFC Cup and the Champions League will be played in full while the knock-out rounds will now consist of single matches rather than two-legged home and away ties, as will the final of both competitions.

The AFC's continental competitions were postponed in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

