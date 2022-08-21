Chennai 2021 Floods: One-man committee submits report

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will in detail study the report submitted by the one-man committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the implementation of projects under the Smart Cities Mission during the previous AIADMK regime.

There was widespread criticism of the effectiveness of the Smart City Projects in Chennai city after the metro witnessed heavy floods in November 2021.

During the last monsoon, the T Nagar area in Chennai, which was developed after huge funds were spent under the Smart City Scheme, was heavily flooded.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu government told IANS that the one-man committee of retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar has a detailed and specific analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the Smart City projects implemented in 11 districts of the state under the Smart City mission.

According to officials, the report has explained whether the smart city projects had flaws in its implementation, and has also studied whether all the guidelines of the smart city scheme were followed in a proper and full-proof manner.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had come out heavily against the former Municipal administration and water supplies minister, S.P. Velumani after inspecting the flood-affected areas during the 2021 monsoon period. Stalin had then said that no one knew what happened to the funds received under the smart city project.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, “Chief Minister will study the report in detail and take action if any irregularities are found.”

The committee was formed in March 2022 after several allegations were made against the implementation of the smart city scheme in Chennai.

Sources in the government told IANS that the committee had conducted detailed inquiries with smart city officials and other concerned contractors in all the 11 districts where the projects under the scheme were implemented in Tamil Nadu.

—IANS