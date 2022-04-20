Chengdu Games to maintain summer timing after Oly new dates

Lausanne: The International University Sports Federation (FISU) voiced its support on Tuesday for the revised dates for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while conforming that the Chengdu 2021 World University Games will be held in August, 2021 as planned with only a two-day modification.

A statement released via the FISU website said the dates of Chengdu 2021, which had originally been scheduled to run from August 16-27, will be changed to August 18-29, 2021 "following a request from the local event organizers", reports Xinhua news agency.

"2021 promises to be a great summer of international multi-sport competition of the very highest level," said FISU president Oleg Matytsin. "Many Olympians are also World University Games participants, and they now have the opportunity to prepare for two major multisport competitions in Asia in the same timeframe."

"By confirming these revised dates today, FISU is happy to contribute a measure of certainty for student athletes and National University Sports Federations, as they continue to deal with the uncertainty and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," continued Matytsin.

"We remain deeply grateful to our friends and colleagues in China for their continued support of university sport as they prepare for what promises to be an exceptional World University Games," he added.

According to the FISU, maintaining a summer 2021 timing will ensure student-athletes face no eligibility challenges, while enabling its member federations to maintain their operational and financial plans for the Universiade.

The 31st Summer World University Games are expected to draw over 10,000 student-athletes and officials from more than 150 countries and regions for 11 days of competition.

The flagship student-athletes summer multi-sports event comprises 269 medal events across 18 sports and includes the three optional sports of rowing, shooting sport and Wushu.

--IANS